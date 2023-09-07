A beautiful forecast will take us through the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Reno and our valleys with 70s around Lake Tahoe.
Mornings will be cool as you head out to the Great Reno Balloon Race at Rancho San Rafael Park to watch the balloons lift off Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, with temperatures in the 50s, dress in layers.
Also, check out the Bacon, Bourbon and Brews fundraiser on Saturday at Bartley Ranch to support the CARE Chest of Northern Nevada from 1pm to 6pm.
I'll be emceeing the event, hope to see you out there, get your tickets here: www.carechest.org
KTVN Jeff Martinez