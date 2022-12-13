The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County has reached substantial completion on Phase I of the Sparks Blvd. Project three months ahead of schedule.
Phase I of the Sparks Boulevard project has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and improved bicycle and pedestrian facilities by widening Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Lincoln Way.
Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023, but Granite Construction crews were able to complete this project ahead of schedule.
While the major work on Phase I has been completed, the RTC still has some final striping and punch list items to finish, including installing some new traffic signal heads and miscellaneous electrical items, so the community can still anticipate some minor lane closures over the next month.
Phase I of the Sparks Blvd. Project represents an approximate $12 million investment in our community.
Now that Phase I is substantially complete, the RTC is continuing the environmental and design process for Phase II of the Sparks Boulevard project, which includes the area of Sparks Boulevard between the I-80 westbound ramps and Baring Boulevard. Phase II of the Sparks Boulevard Project is anticipated to start in 2025. The project team has completed preliminary designs for Phase II and is preparing the Environmental Assessment for public review and comment. When it is available, the RTC encourages the community to review the plans and provide feedback.
The information will be available at SparksBlvdProject.com.