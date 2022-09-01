After six months, the RTC has wrapped up construction of their Mill Street project.
The project aims to improve Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard.
RTC says they brought pedestrian access up to ADA standards and improved bus stop accessibility.
The project also includes new sidewalks.
You'll see them on the south side of Mill Street from McCarran all the way to Terminal Way.
“One of the things we see time and time again is you have to give people options. If they don't have that option they'll leave, go somewhere else. Here there's options whether they want to run, walk, take the bus jump on a bike, an e-scooter, anything else, they'll see there's opportunities for safety infrastructure in place,” says Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilmember.
The project has been in the works since February.
The RTC says it was completed on time - and on budget.