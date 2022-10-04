October 4 Update:
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record.
Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna.
"We are so exited about the spectacular results of this year's "Run". We love our community and the people in it who understand that together we "can" make a difference against hunger one can of tuna at a time or 34,769 cans! ."
---------------------------------------------------
Original Story From September 2:
The 12th Annual Run on Tuna begins September 1, 2022 and runs through September 30, 2022.
The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
“We collect funds and cans of tuna from friends, family, colleagues and like-minded people from the community all month long. People can purchase cans of tuna or we can do it for them. It’s just that simple,” states De De Rosene and Michelle Sturge, organizers of the event.
Run on Tuna is asking for financial donations to streamline the process.
They are encouraging people to send in money and cans will be purchased in their name.
However, actual cans of tuna are happily accepted as well.
Tuna is high in protein, lasts on the shelf along time and is a food source the Food Bank always needs.
All contributions will be spent on purchasing cans of tuna. All cans of tuna collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
1.) Venmo De De Rosene @Diane-Rosene
2.) Venmo Michelle Sturge @Michelle-Sturge
3.) Donate through Facebook Run on Tuna page Fundraiser
4.) Buy cans of tuna or make a financial donation and deliver either to Chase International at 985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Unit 110 Reno, Nevada 89521 during business hours
5.) Create your own Run on Tuna at your business or organization. Collect cans or money to donate.
Hunger Action Month is a national campaign of Feeding America which encourages communities to take an active role in ending hunger during the month of September. Food Banks all over the nation participate in events throughout the month.