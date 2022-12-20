Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is offering members of the community an enhanced emergency room experience, furthering its mission to provide the very best care to communities where and when they need it.
The Saint Mary’s Emergency Department now offers GetCareNow, which is technology that allows patients to reserve an appointment via the hospital’s main webpage to be seen in the ER.
Patients fill out a brief, secure form, and no username or password is required. The tool can notify the patient if there is a change that may extend the wait time, and a notification can even be sent if there has been a reduction in surge to encourage an earlier arrival time.
Importantly, GetCareNow is intended only for non-life or limb-threatening emergencies. In a life-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately.
The easy-to-use tool provides added convenience for those with non-life-threatening emergent needs. While appointments cannot be explicitly guaranteed due to the variable nature of an emergency department, the tool still allows patients insight into current wait times and increases communication through the notification features.
“Our priority is to provide patients an exceptional experience, and that includes the ability for patients to schedule an appointment online and wait safely at home,” said Derrick Glum, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “We know life is busy, and our team of caregivers in the emergency room is honored to ease the stress involved in these situations. We always strive to deliver the very best care.”
GetCareNow is one of many exciting features on the newly designed Saint Mary’s website.
The updated website offers a modernized presence and supports the digital patient journey across all care settings. With “Action Buttons” featured on every page, patients can easily find a doctor, schedule appointments, contact us, and get directions.
In addition, there are customized menus for patients, providers, job seekers, and visitors. Platform capabilities include a 24/7 chatbot, patient prep instructions, patient e-registration, secure messaging, post-visit virtual check-ins, and patient feedback and reviews. Collectively, these serve to improve communication, care coordination, and the experience for patients, physicians, and staff.