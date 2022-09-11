Saint Mary's Fitness Center held a fitness boot camp on Sunday, September 11 this year in remembrance of 9/11.
Donations are being collected to benefit the Reno Police Foundation for widows and orphans of police and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
You can donate all the way until September 30, 2022 by sending an email to Christina Ghiggeri at CGhiggeri@primehealthcare.com.
