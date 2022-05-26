Beginning May 27, Sand Harbor will open at 7 a.m. to help ease traffic congestion on Highway 28. Visitors are advised to arrive at or after opening time.
There is limited space to wait for the park to open. Cars parked on the shoulder or blocking the highway may receive a citation.
During high visitation periods, the park gates will close when the park capacity is reached. The closure can last several hours, and the park will reopen by 5 p.m.
During capacity closures, visitors can still enter the park via the East Shore Trail or by riding the East Shore Express, operated by the Tahoe Transportation District.
Due to limited staffing and low water challenges, the boat ramp entrance and parking lot will only be opened when the main entrance is closed. This parking lot will be open for limited kayak parking and vendor access.
Sand Harbor State Park will close for the evening at 7 p.m.
As a reminder, during the summer months Sand Harbor only accepts cash for the entrance fee, and visitors are asked to come prepared. During any closure vehicles exiting the park will not be allowed to reenter.
(Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)