WCSO Scam Alert
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has been notified about a suspicious phone call with someone claiming to be a "Senior Deputy Williams" calling from the "Processing Unit at Washoe County."

Th suspicious caller goes on to say that he has "very important legal matters to describe to you."

A recording of the phone call can be found on the Washoe County Sheriff's Twitter Post below.

To report a scam to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, call (775-785-WCSO.

