The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has been notified about a suspicious phone call with someone claiming to be a "Senior Deputy Williams" calling from the "Processing Unit at Washoe County."
Th suspicious caller goes on to say that he has "very important legal matters to describe to you."
A recording of the phone call can be found on the Washoe County Sheriff's Twitter Post below.
SCAM ALERT!— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) July 24, 2023
An alert citizen received a suspicious phone call recently with someone claiming to be a “Senior Deputy Williams” calling from the “Processing Unit at Washoe County”.
The caller goes on to say that he “has some very important legal matters to describe to you.” pic.twitter.com/CEBbelpS77
To report a scam to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, call (775-785-WCSO.