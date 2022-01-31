School officials are investigating an “extremely drunk” student who had an unloaded gun inside his backpack at Wooster High School on Friday.
Wooster High School’s principal says the unidentified 18-year-old student was taken into custody immediately and removed from campus.
As part of its ongoing investigation, school officials say that no ammunition was found and that no threats were made and that “we have uncovered no evidence that the student removed the weapon from the backpack while at school.”
The principal says they are taking the matter very seriously and that the safety and security of students is the school’s highest priority.