...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible below 5000
feet.
* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno-
Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range
including Pyramid Lake.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 6500 feet
Wednesday evening, quickly falling off to 4500-5000 feet by
Thursday morning. Lowest valleys may remain a mix of snow and
rain with some seeing up to 1 inch of snow and others not
having any accumulation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during
periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to
reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since
it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...Active Storm Pattern Next 7-10 Days...
Here is a broad summary of coming storms for the Sierra, Northeast
California, and Western Nevada.
* Snow: A period of snow and gusty winds, mixed with rain in
lower elevation valleys, will bring slick roads and travel
slowdowns Wednesday evening into the Thursday morning commute.
Additional snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon and
evening, mainly in the eastern Sierra and southeast of Lake
Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. Isolated strong wind gusts are possible
in the Eastern Sierra between Bridgeport and Bishop. Winter
weather advisories are in effect.
* Cold: Colder temperatures are expected Thursday through
Saturday which will be a huge change from the last several weeks
of mild weather. Low temperatures into the teens and even
single digits are likely Friday and Saturday mornings,
especially in areas where there is new snowcover. These cold
temperatures can impact vulnerable and homeless populations.
Ensure irrigation systems that may still be running are
winterized beforehand.
* More Snow: Confidence continues to increase in a series of cool
winter storms Sunday-Wednesday next week that all together
could bring large amounts of snow to the Sierra. Even Western
Nevada valleys could see appreciable snowfall however there is
less certainty on rain versus snow. While potential scenarios
remain variable, it's probably best to plan for possible
prolonged travel disruptions during this timeframe and we
recommend keeping a close eye on the forecast as the character
and timing of these storms comes into better focus.