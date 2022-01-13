Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that 325 health care providers across Nevada will receive $25.9 million in federal funding to help ease the financial strain experienced by providers in rural communities.
This funding is part of a program funded by the American Rescue Plan that Senator Rosen helped pass last year.
The funding will go to providers who serve rural Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries. Rural health care providers have long operated on thin margins with limited supplies and funding, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges.
“This new funding will deliver critical resources to hundreds of health care providers across our state and will help improve access to quality, reliable care for Nevada families living in rural areas,” said Senator Rosen. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, health care providers in rural and other underserved communities across our state will have more resources to serve Nevadans as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”