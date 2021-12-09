Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 10 for skiing and snowboarding.
Top to bottom skiing and snowboarding will be available starting at 9:00 a.m. from the Main Lodge. The Northwest Express lift is scheduled to operate serving intermediate and advanced terrain only. Open trails will include Upper Northwest Passage down through the Kit Carson Bowl.
Beginner terrain is not currently available.
For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit www.skirose.com.
Meanwhile, both Heavenly Mountain and Kirkwood Mountain Resort will open to crowds on Saturday. Click on the below links for additional information.
(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe contributed to this report.)