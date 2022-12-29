The Sierra Avalanche Center says a natural wind-occurring avalanche occurred near Castle Peak on Wednesday morning.
In a post, the center wrote, "We observed a natural wind slab avalanche on the North side of Castle Peak today at 8900' just below the summit rocks."
Observers couldn't get an accurate size of the snow slide from their vantage point, but they say it appears to be two-feet deep.
"The wide propagation made us think about the buried surface hoar before this storm cycle, but could not confirm that was the cause. The avalanche could have been triggered by a cornice collapse off of the ridge. Another small wind slab avalanche was also observed around 8000' on the south ridge of Castle that was triggered by a cornice collapse and had some partial snow coverage."
