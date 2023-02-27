A skier was found in good condition after getting lost on Mt. Rose this past weekend.
Washoe County deputies say search and rescue, HASTY Team, skiers, avalanche trained personnel, snowmobiles and tracked vehicles responded and found the out-of-bounds skier who safely walked to Davis Creek Park.
Deputies say remind everyone that if you plan on enjoying the outdoors, always plan ahead and pay close attention to the weather, which can shift quickly.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)