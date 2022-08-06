Students in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) posted higher scores for English Language Arts (ELA) and math on the latest Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) tests.
This exam marked the first full-scale assessment of students in ELA and math since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, which impacted testing in WCSD and in school districts around the country.
The test is administered annually to all students in grades three through eight.
“This is the first set of data we have received from the 2021-2022 school year,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “These initial results are encouraging indicators that our students are on the road to recovery following some of the most challenging years our education system has ever faced.”
“COVID had unprecedented and sweeping impacts on our community and our children financially, emotionally and academically,” said WCSD Chief Accountability Officer Joe Ernst. “We are grateful for the federal dollars provided to our district through Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding that has supported our efforts to strengthen student learning through tutoring, summer school and social-emotional assistance. We look forward to further student success in the coming years as the results of these supports become even more evident.”
Overall, district scores in English Language Arts increased 1.9 percentage points from the 2020-21 school year. That means 45.3 percent of WCSD students scored at a level 3 or 4, which is considered meeting grade level standard.
Positive increases were noted in six of the seven race/ethnicity groups. Five of the six special population groups posted positive increases.
District scores in math have increased 2.6 percentage points from the 2020-21 school year, with 33.7 percent of students scoring at a level 3 or 4. Six of the seven race/ethnicity groups posted gains in this area, and five of the six special population groups also showed positive progress.
“While there is still much work to do, we are proud of these positive gains which are the direct result of the tireless efforts of our staff, students and families,” said Dr. Enfield.
(Washoe County School District)