A South Lake Tahoe man faces several charges including resisting arrest after an hours-long standoff on Sunday.
It happened last night along Margaret Avenue near D Street.
According to police, officers had received reports that the man, identified as 33-year-old Tanner Delacruz – was acting erratic towards his neighbors.
They tell us they've received multiple similar calls involving Delacruz over the past couple weeks.
When officers arrived, police tell us Delacruz went back into his home and refused to come out.
Officers say they tried to negotiate with him for several hours, finally deploying tear gas, yet they say he still refused to surrender.
At one point, they say a fire started in the home, though responding fire crews put it out quickly.
Eventually, police SWAT went inside and found Delacruz barricaded in a crawlspace under the home.
Police say officers deployed pepper spray in the area and Delacruz came out.
When he did come out, police say he threw dirt into an officer’s face.
He was booked into El Dorado County Jail on several charges, including resisting arrest, vandalism and disturbing the peace.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.