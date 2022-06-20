JUNE 20, 2022 UPDATE:
The probable case of monkeypox in a Clark County resident has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The case was first reported by the Southern Nevada Health District on June 15.
The individual is a male in his 20s. He reported recent domestic travel, did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home.
No additional cases of monkeypox have been reported at this time.
Original Story:
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a presumptive positive case of monkeypox in a Clark County resident with recent domestic travel history. The Health District is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform confirmatory testing.
The patient is a man in his 20s that did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. The Health District is investigating and conducting contact tracing related to this case, and no additional cases have been identified at this time.
Authorities say monkeypox spreads from person-to-person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics that have been used by someone who has monkeypox, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes symptoms beginning with fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes followed by development of a rash. The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The characteristic rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body including genitalia. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Most people who contract monkeypox will have mild illness. People who are immunocompromised, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness. People who test positive for monkeypox should follow the treatment and prevention recommendations of their health care provider and the Health District.
In response, Washoe County Health District sent us this statement:
“There are no reported cases of monkeypox in Washoe County. The Washoe County Health District is monitoring the situation and reminding residents that the risk for monkeypox to the general public is believed to be low. Monkeypox is spread primarily through close, person-to-person contact and people are not considered infectious until they start to feel ill. Symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a characteristic rash that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body. Learn more about the disease here."
(Southern Nevada Health District contributed to this report)