The North Lyon County Fire Protection District held a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley.
There were no injuries reported.
Eight people were displaced by the incident.
All proceeds from the fundraiser went to the family.
Anyone that is interested in donating any type of monetary donations can either donate at the spaghetti feed or they can mail their donation to
North Lyon County Fire Protection District (NLCFPD)
195 East Main St.
Fernley, NV 89408.
