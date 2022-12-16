The City of Sparks is helping The Salvation Army with its largest annual fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign, by ringing the bell on December 20 at their kettle at Scheels in Sparks.
City of Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, the Sparks City Council members, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth and several leaders of city departments will each be taking a shift between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“We are overjoyed to have the City of Sparks lending a hand to raise money for our neighbors in need,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Washoe County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Our programs serve local people all year round with help for things ranging from utility bills to housing and food insecurity. We could not meet our mission were it not for community partners. To have our elected officials lend a hand is truly a blessing.”
When: December 20 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Scheels, 122 Scheels Drive, Sparks, Nevada 89434
Tentative schedule for City of Sparks officials:
- 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Council Member Dian VanderWell
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mayor Lawson & Council Member Kristopher Dahir
- 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Council Member Charlene Bybee
- 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Council Member Donald Abbott
- 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Council Member Paul Anderson & Community Services Director Armando Ornelas
- 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Parks & Rec Director Tony Pehle
- 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.
For more information, visit carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.