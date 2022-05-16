Sparks Police has identified the motorcyclist who died Monday morning on Vista Blvd. near Vista Del Rancho north of Los Altos Parkway.
The incident was called in to authorities around 9 a.m. on Monday.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found 47-year-old Jerrett Busby of Sparks laying down an embankment on the westside of the roadway.
Through their investigation, it is believed Busby was traveling south on Vista, approaching Vista Del Rancho Parkway when he went off the roadway and struck a curb, throwing him from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then went down the embankment.
Members of the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and conducted an investigation which remains active.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 to remain anonymous.