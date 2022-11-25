Sparks Police are investigating an apartment burglary that happened on Howard Drive early Thanksgiving morning.
Police say the victim told them the suspect entered the apartment while they were asleep, around 7 a.m.
The victim woke up and then confronted the suspect who then ran away southbound through the apartment complex.
The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6' tall, with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.