September 27, 2022 Update:
Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28.
Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest.
The victim, who was found in a white Tesla sedan, was identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria a resident of Sparks, Nevada.
Detectives have identified the below listed subjects as persons of interest:
Woodard, Jovon - a 21-year-old black male adult, 5’10” 160lbs, California resident
Banks, T’Maureyai - a 21-year-old black female adult, 5’8” 170lbs, Reno resident
Detectives have also identified the suspect vehicle, believed to be occupied by the above listed persons during the Homicide.
The vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Ford Edge with Nevada license plates.
The vehicle was observed leaving the scene with a shattered rear driver side window.
The vehicle was in the Sparks and Reno area, just after the incident and was observed in California, in the Sacramento, Fairfield, and Vallejo areas, before it was located on in Berkeley, California near the intersection of Chaucer St. and Curtis St.
Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance with information as to the current location of Woodard and Banks.
Furthermore, Detectives believe that there may be additional witnesses to the shooting, who have not been contacted by Sparks Police. If there is anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the Homicide, is encouraged to contact Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225.
Updated Story From September 23, 2022:
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 28th.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Sparks Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have you any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.