As part of ongoing efforts to increase traffic safety, the Sparks Police Department is joining forces with other Nevada law enforcement agencies to heighten enforcement of seat belt violations.
From May 13 through May 31, the Sparks Police Department, along with the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office will be joining forces and dedicating extra patrol to specifically look for drivers and other vehicle occupants who are not wearing their seatbelts.
The Sparks Police Department wants to remind everyone to buckle up every time you get in a vehicle.
The additional staffing is provided and made possible by a Joining Forces grant provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
The goal of this campaign is to educate drivers and occupants of vehicles to buckle up to reduce injuries in crashes and save lives.