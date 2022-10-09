Update October 9, 2022:
Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family.
Original Story, October 8, 2022:
Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and a brown/white checkered shirt.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sparks Police at 775-353-2231 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009
Case 22-7888