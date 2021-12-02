Sparks Police need your help finding a man they say stole a $7,145 ring from Zales Jewelers early Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at the Scheels Drive location just after 5:15 p.m.
Police say the suspect ran out of the store with the ring.
The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5'- 5'2" tall with a gray shirt with a dark colored horizontal stripe across his chest, and a gray beanie. The suspect also had gold front teeth.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.