Recently, the Sparks Police Department has received information that members of our community have received phone calls from their agency asking for personal information or demanding money.
If these requests are refused, threats have been made to arrest the person.
It is critically important to know that the Sparks Police Department and members of law enforcement will never threaten you; nor, will they call you on the phone to solicit money or your personal information.
If you were contacted by an officer or detective they will usually request to meet you at the police department, your residence, or place of employment – not a random location.
If you question the validity of the phone call, please contact the Sparks Police Department’s non-emergency number (775-353-2231) for assistance.
(Sparks Police)