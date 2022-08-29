Washoe County Bomb Squad is investigating old dynamite that was discovered Monday morning along SR 28.
Deputies say a citizen found the dynamite along State Route 28 between the Thunderbird Lodge and Sand Harbor Monday morning.
Investigators temporarily closed down the highway while a robot removed the dynamite.
"We don’t know how old it was, it appears to be very, very old from witnesses on scene and some of our deputies have said it appears to be very old. As a precaution we want this taken care of," says spokesman Bryan Samudio.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public.
"We truly appreciate the observance of the citizen, walking along and seeing something that looked dangerous and making the phone call. It is truly appreciated by law enforcement and first responders on a day like this when you don’t know whether something like that could explode but the last thing you want is that result."
