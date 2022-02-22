The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nevada State Police are reporting icy roads and potentially dangerous driving condition in eight Northern Nevada counties.
As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered two-hour delay for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) for the following eight counties Tuesday morning:
• Washoe
• Carson
• Storey
• Lyon
• Churchill
• Pershing
• Mineral
• Douglas
State government offices in these areas are set to open at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
The governor, along with NDOT and the State Police, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions.
(Office of Governor Sisolak contributed to this report.)