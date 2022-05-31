Nevada State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person in Gardnerville on May 24.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Bently Parkway and Orchard Road in Gardnerville.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a white 2013 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling south on Bently Parkway north of Orchard Road.
The driver allowed the motorcycle to leave the paved portion of the roadway, striking two trees.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Kawasaki (Logan Scott Ambrose, a 28-year-old Gardnerville resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Speed and impairment are suspected factors in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.)
(Nevada State Police)