Friday, August 19, 2022:
Caltrans has reopened SR-89 to one-way traffic with a temporary signal while they continue to check the highway for damage.
This comes after heavy flooding in the area due to the Tamarack Fire burn scar shut down the highway to residents in Markleeville.
Alpine County will be holding their final operational briefing at the county board chambers today at 11 a.m.
Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway.
Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area.
Shoring will be installed Thursday for excavation of the pipe. Caltrans says the 2-week completion timeline still stands.
Caltrans says Markleeville residents have not been able to access Route 89 since August 3 when a storm created mudslides and debris flows in the Tamarack Fire burn scar area.
Route 89 remains closed between Turtle Rock Park Road and Webster Street.
Visitors can access the community via Route 89 Monitor Pass and Route 4 Ebbetts Pass.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has reopened the Markleeville Post Office located at 14845 State Route 90, Markleeville, CA 96120. Operations were temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Retail hours at the Markleeville Post Office are Mon-Fri from 8:30am-11:00am and 12:00pm-3:30pm. Saturday hours are from 8:30am-10:30am. The office is closed Sunday.
For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com.
(Caltrans contributed to this report.)