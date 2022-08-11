Governor Sisolak announced a statewide campaign aimed at teen suicide prevention.
The governor joined local health industry executives with Hope Means Nevada in Las Vegas.
The nonprofit Hope Means Nevada launched the $1.5 million SilverSummit Healthplan which is designed to connect teens and their families to free mental health resources.
Back in February, state leaders announced suicide was the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 8 and 24.
2020 CDC data shows that in the United States, a suicide happens every 11.41 minutes.
To find mental health resources or to learn more about Hope Means Nevada visit www.hopemeansnevada.org.