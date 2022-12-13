STEP2, a local non-profit, is pleased to announce the acceptance of their 4,700th client. Since 1986, 4,700 women (and counting) have chosen to work with STEP2 to overcome their substance use disorder.
STEP2 was the first substance use disorder treatment facility in Nevada to offer a safe place for women to re-unify with their children. The scope of services offered, length of program and community partnerships have allowed STEP2 to achieve a higher than national average success rate.
“Our team is so excited to reach this milestone,” said Mari Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer at STEP2. “When a client enters into treatment at STEP2 they are taking one giant step toward breaking the cycle of addiction and violence in their family. We believe that every woman should have the support they seek during their journey to sobriety and we are honored to support them through this process.”
STEP2 provides compassionate, flexible, individualized treatment programs for chemically dependent women in a safe environment, respecting the client and her personal needs while utilizing current addiction and mental health protocols. Treatment focuses on empowering each client to succeed and become a productive member of society while supporting and encouraging her recovery.
For additional information about STEP2, upcoming events and other ways to support please visit step2reno.org/.