Tickets for this year's STIHL National Championship Air Races are now on sale.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 14-18, 2022 at the Reno-Stead Airport.
This year's event will feature seven racing classes, civilian and military flight demonstrations, static aircraft displays, the GRADD-NVBAA STEM Education Discovery Zone and the National Aviation Heritage Invitational plus, food and drinks.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, or by calling 912-470-5773 or emailing support@eventsprout.zendesk.com.