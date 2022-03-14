Weather Alert

...Breezy with Rain Showers and Mountain Snow for Tuesday Morning... * Wind: Gusty west-southwest winds will occur tonight into Tuesday with gusts on the order of 25-30 MPH for most areas. While not a significant wind scenario, wind prone areas such as Washoe Valley and the Eastern Sierra along Highway 395 could see gusts over 40 MPH which may result in tricky travel for high profile vehicles. Choppy water should be expected on Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. * Snow: As this is a warmer and quick moving storm, accumulating snowfall tonight and Tuesday morning will be confined to the Sierra passes, mainly above 7000 feet including Donner, Mt Rose, Echo, and Carson. Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible which could result in slick roads and temporary chain controls. Much of the Eastern Sierra south of Bridgeport will see only limited light snowfall confined to near the Sierra crest. * Rain: A wet commute should be planned for Tuesday morning, especially across Northeast California including Susanville and Western Nevada including Reno and Carson City and Fernley. While not a big rainfall, with amounts around a tenth to maybe a quarter of an inch possible, wet roadways can lead to slowdowns during busier travel periods. Most of the precipitation should be out of the area by late morning.