The Storey County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents after being notified of a murder to hire scam text.
The Sheriff's Office say a local resident received an unsolicited text message claiming the texter was hired to kill the recipient.
The scam text claims if the recipient pays some fees their life will be spared.
If you receive a text similar to this, do not respond.
You are asked to contact Storey County dispatch at 775-847-0950.
As an additional reminder regarding scams, be aware of texts, emails or phone calls from persons claiming to be law enforcement or the IRS.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)