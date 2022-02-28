A student was taken into custody on Monday after authorities say the student took a gun to McQueen High School.
Washoe County School District officials say no one was hurt in the incident.
Principal Amy Marable shared this information with families:
This morning, school police received information that a student on our campus might be in possession of a firearm at school. School Police located the student and found a firearm. The student has been taken into custody and removed from our campus without incident.
The School was not placed on a code as the student was located immediately without disruption and learning continued.
We are working closely with School Police and officers are continuing their investigation.
We consistently remind our students to report any information that concerns them, and we are grateful to those who brought us this critical information today.
Our classes are continuing with a normal schedule and everyone is safe. I hope that this quick communication of the facts will help alleviate any unnecessary rumors which could cause fear and anxiety for our students, family, staff, and community members.
It's the second time in recent weeks a student allegedly took a gun to school.
A Carson High School student was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
No one was hurt in that incident.