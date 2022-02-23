Carson High School sign
Carson City School District

A Carson High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

No one was hurt. 

The district says school resource officers were immediately onsite and helped secure the situation.

The school was never officially put on lockdown.

The district is cooperating with local authorities, and an investigation is ongoing.

Students and staff directly involved with the incident are being provided social and emotional support as needed.

(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)