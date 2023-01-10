The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting the Summit on Improving Community Response to Individuals with Behavioral Health Challenges January 18-19, 2023, in Las Vegas with stakeholders from around Nevada.
The two-day Summit will bring together an array of professionals to identify opportunities to strengthen behavioral health interventions and systems and divert people with behavioral health challenges away from the justice system.
As part of the Summit, attendees will hear from national speakers and Nevada experts.
The Summit will include plenary session and breakout sessions related to behavioral health care and interventions for adults and children, advocacy and health policy and best practices for community integrations.