The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers.
But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday.
The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits on asylum seekers that were put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the limits are set to expire.
The immigration restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 and have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years.
