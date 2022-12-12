In response to residents' concerns about smells coming from Swan Lake, the Washoe County assessor has approved a 10% downward adjustment on affected properties in that area.

Following meetings with residents of Lemmon Valley surrounding Swan Lake, Commissioner Jeanne Herman and Assessor Mike Clark heard their concerns regarding noxious odors, Clark adjusted the property values of 3,299 property owners.

This downward adjustment of 10% for affected properties is within the power granted the assessor in Nevada Law and is supported by an analysis conducted by the Assessor’s Office staff.

The affected residents were chosen based on research by the assessor’s staff, concluding that each of these parcels was and is being negatively impacted by odors beyond their control, affecting the value of their homes, negatively. The odors have become a nuisance following the recession of flood waters on the Lemmon Valley dry lakebed. The exact cause remains under investigation.

This downward adjustment is not permanent and may be lifted once residents have full use of their properties.

If you feel your property has been negatively affected and you suffer loss of use or value, contact the Assessor at 775-328-2233 or electronically at exemptions@washoecounty.gov