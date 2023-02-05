Weather Alert

...Scattered snow showers through this evening, with icy roads possible through Monday morning... * The rather intense, but short-lived, snow showers will continue into this evening. As we have seen throughout the day, these will be hit or miss and interspersed with periods of sun. Light accumulations remain possible into western Nevada, with several additional inches of snow in the Sierra. Showers will begin to taper off after sunset and completely clear out overnight. * Roadways in the Sierra will remain snow and ice covered into Monday morning with hazardous travel conditions. In western Nevada, any paved surfaces that didn't have enough time to dry out will become icy overnight as temperatures drop below freezing. It's a good idea to allow extra time for the Monday morning commute.