The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday.
Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
The mission of the Nevada Division of Forestry is to protect and enhance Nevada’s ecosystems and communities through natural resource stewardship and wildfire management.
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting parks and open spaces in Truckee Meadows, including Washoe County, Reno, and Sparks.
