The temperature roller coaster ride continues with a decent cold front expected to move through the region Thursday evening into Friday morning. As a result, temperatures will drop about 20 degrees over the next 24 hours.
Friday will be a tad chilly with highs in the low 60’s and gusty winds. If it wasn’t for the wind, Friday would still be an okay day, but the wind will make it feel cold. There is not a ton of moisture to work with, so the front will come through dry. All of the moisture and rain chances will stay north of Nevada into the Pacific Northwest.
75 degrees is the average high in Reno this time of year, and while Friday will be chilly we’ll be back to normal by the weekend. It will be chilly Saturday morning though, with lows expected to fall below 40 degrees in many locations outside of the Reno Airport. Places like Carson City and Lovelock will be in the mid to the upper 30’s Saturday morning with highs in the 70’s later that day. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures reaching 80 degrees. Reno usually sees its first 90 degree day May 31st. I think we could reach it a few days early this year.
Along with the big drop in temperature comes more wind. Wind is created by differences in temperature, which is related to pressure. As the ridge or area of high pressure breaks down Thursday, a low moves in from the north and cools us off. Severe weather in the plains happens when there is a big change in the weather as well. This is why tornado season reaches its peak during the spring, as seasons change. A 20 degree drop in temperature is more than enough to kick up our winds. It will be breezy tonight as well, with gusts in the 20s. Our winds will switch to out of the northeast by late Friday morning, ushering in some cooler air and amplifying wind speeds in the Sierra. Usually our winds come out of the west and can get stronger in the Truckee Meadows, but when our wind direction comes out of the east everything is reversed.
With wind speeds picking up fire danger will be enhanced as well. While there are currently no Red Flag Warnings posted for the Truckee Meadows, fire danger could reach critical levels in southern Nevada and the Sacramento Valley through Friday evening.