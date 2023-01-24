Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing east of Sparks.
That's according to Biden Admin. Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu who announced it in a release on Tuesday. He also said that the investment will create more than 3,000 jobs.
“The manufacturing boom of President Biden’s first two years continues today with Tesla’s announcement that they will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, Nevada. This announcement is the latest in more than $300 billion in private sector investment in clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing announced since the President took office. It will create more than 3,000 good-paying jobs in Nevada helping America lead in clean energy manufacturing, strengthening our energy security, and ultimately lowering costs for families.”