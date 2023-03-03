Despite their massive size, the world’s largest freshwater fish are often elusive and even fragile. Explore the mysterious underwater world these mighty creatures call home in Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants, the latest limited exhibition at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery).
Visitors of all ages are invited to embark on a global journey to storied river basins with aquatic ecologist Dr. Zeb Hogan on his quest to find, research and protect these freshwater giants and their increasingly delicate ecosystems.
“This exhibition is an exciting opportunity for The Discovery to partner with the University of Nevada, Reno and showcase the amazing research of Dr. Zeb Hogan,” said Mat Sinclair, President/CEO of The Discovery. “Visitors of every age are certain to be impressed with the exhibition and the opportunity to understand Zeb’s research.”
Dr. Zeb Hogan, Research Associate Professor in the College of Science at the University of Nevada, Reno and National Geographic explorer, has spent decades studying giants of the deep. His travels have taken him from Mongolia to the Pacific Northwest, Thailand to Australia. The globe-trotting scientist is focused on finding, studying and protecting the world’s largest freshwater fish, while also educating a global community about precariously balanced ecosystems and their endangered inhabitants. Dr. Hogan’s extensive travels are documented in the television show titled “Monster Fish,” which ran for seven seasons on Nat Geo Wild.
The large-scale exhibition features 6,000 square feet of hands-on interactive exhibits, immersive video installations and stunning life-size sculptures of giant freshwater fish measuring six feet or longer and weighing more than 200 pounds. From mythical tales and storied traditions, to threats and conservation efforts, visitors will gain a greater appreciation for the important role these monstrous fish play in both culture and ecosystems.
The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, March 18 with an exclusive preview for donors and members on Thursday, March 16.
Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants is included with museum admission.
