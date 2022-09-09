The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!
The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear.
Aside from this year’s special shapes, spectators can now expect to see the Super Glow Show all three days of the event starting at 5 a.m. A handful of glowing balloons will act as a beacon to the early morning skies with more than 30 balloons joining the special, early-morning twinkling spectacle.
At dawn, eight hot-air balloons will lift off the ground to perform Dawn Patrol. Only a few pilots in the world can perform this skilled show, and it is a must-see for all attendees. This year, Dawn Patrol will be held all three days of the event. During the daily Mass Ascension, the remaining balloons will rise and fill the park with an array of colors and shapes while the sun rises.
Starting Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 11, 2022, North Sierra Street will be closed between Putnam Drive/Hillside Drive to North Virginia Street from 2:00AM through 10:00AM.
Traffic control will be conducted at the intersections of North Virginia Street and North McCarran Blvd.
Drivers and event attendees are reminded that there is no parking on either side of North McCarran Blvd. between Keystone Way and North Virginia Street.
Meanwhile, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the Great Reno Balloon Race on Friday, September 9, Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Passengers may ride for free when boarding at the RAPID Virginia Line stop in front of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, or returning from Rancho San Rafael Park. RTC RIDE bus service on the RAPID Virginia Line will run approximately every 15 minutes with extended service to Rancho San Rafael Park.
The last trip leaves Rancho San Rafael Park at 10 a.m.
Passengers who board at other stops along the RAPID Virginia Line route will pay the normal fare, which is $3 for a day pass or $2 per ride.
For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office, RTC contributed to this report.)