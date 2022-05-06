As part of an ongoing efforts to give back to local nonprofit organizations, The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with dispensaries in the Las Vegas Valley and Reno, will raise funds throughout the month of May to support the Reno Rodeo Foundation.
Founded in 1986, the nonprofit helps fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties. Now through Tuesday, May 31, customers may round up their purchases while shopping at The Source+ to directly support the organization.
In addition, The Source+ will accept direct donations for the organization at its Reno location.
“Building a better future starts with our youth and the Reno Rodeo Foundation goes above and beyond to help set them up for success,” said Simon Nankervis, CEO of The Source+. “We are proud to dedicate this month to supporting their organization and the extraordinary impact they have made, and continue to make, on so many across Northern Nevada.”
The Reno Rodeo Foundation annually assists students with undergraduate educational scholarships at universities and colleges in Nevada, or out-of-state if the degree is not offered in Nevada; grants children from local hospitals a special “Rodeo Wish” with funding to help enhance the quality of their life; conducts a “Denim Drive” to clothe neglected, abused and abandoned children rescued from unsafe homes; serves as the anchor for large capital projects to improve the lives of children with extraordinary needs and more. Since its inception, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has distributed over $7.8 million to the local Northern Nevada community and supports over 80,000 children annually.
“The Reno Rodeo Foundation is excited to partner with The Source to support the Denim Drive kids. One hundred percent of the money raised helps infants, children, and teens in foster care who have been separated from their families due to abuse or neglect. The monetary donations make an immense difference for the children we serve,” said Clara Andriola, Executive Director for the Reno Rodeo Foundation. “Some of the Denim Drive children are just beginning their foster care journey with just the clothes on their back. These funds help us provide support around the clock and tailor each donation to make sure it is exactly right for each child with new clothing and other items that meet each child’s immediate needs.”
The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, supporting local partners by donating over $700,000 to local nonprofits, including Opportunity Village, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, The Nevada Homeless Alliance, Mondays Dark and more.