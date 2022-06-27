Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's not yet clear clear how many people were hurt beyond the three people who died.
At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star.
Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said.
The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.
Amtrak is aware of the incident with Train 4 and is working with local authorities.Please continue to check back for updates.We're currently experiencing longer than usual hold times, but if you need immediate assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL https://t.co/YUBDqL7Zn2— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 27, 2022