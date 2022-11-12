Three Nations Cannabis, owned by Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC), hosted a grand opening event for its new drive-thru dispensary located in Verdi on Saturday.
The store location is on RSIC tribal land (420 Highway 40 West, Verdi, 89439) and is near the tribe’s (RSIC’s) long-established Tribal Smoke Shop business.
The main attractions were giveaways, raffles, special offers, food trucks, Native American vendors, music, etc…
Products include flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, extract, tincture, plus more.
“This long awaited accomplishment will lead to increased services for our elders, youth and all tribal members,” Chairman Arlan Melendez stated. “We welcome all adults (21+ years), to be present at our Three Nations Cannabis Verdi Grand Opening and celebrate this milestone together. We look forward to providing a safe & tasty client experience.”
The dispensaries are a new income resource that is parallel with RSIC’s vision to promote and encourage individual spiritual, physical and emotional health to foster a long, abundant, and prosperous life for RSIC Tribal Members & the Urban Indians RSIC serves.
This income resource will be used to offer Tribal Members an opportunity to improve their lives and enhance tribal values by making more community programs, services, and projects available.
RSIC follows cannabis regulations in compliance with the Cannabis Agreement between the State of Nevada and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony signed on January 29, 2020. NRS 223.250 allows the Governor to enter into an agreement with any federally recognized Indian tribe located within the geographical boundaries of Nevada regarding Cannabis.
“Three Nations Cannabis enhances RSIC’s economic diversification strategy that will create well-paying jobs for both tribal members and the general public,” said Chairman Melendez. “It will also help RSIC to invest resources into better elder care, education, health services, housing & infrastructure, language & culture, youth services; the opportunities are infinite.”