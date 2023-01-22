D’Lisa Crain, who directs the Washoe County School District’s (WCSD) Family School Partnerships program, was recognized as Staff Member of the Year by the Human Services Network (HSN).
HSN represents nearly 50 organizations in the Truckee Meadows region, Carson City, Dayton, Lyon County and Las Vegas, and focuses its efforts on supporting and advocating for the provision of quality human services in Northern Nevada.
As director of Family School Partnerships, Crain has been instrumental in developing: the district’s family engagement strategies, including Parent University which provides invaluable education services to families; the Home Visit program, which connects teachers and families; and Family Graduation Advocates, who work closely with counselors, social workers, Student Graduation Advocates, the Intervention Department and other school staff to connect and build relationships with families.
In nominating Crain for the award, WCSD Chief Strategies Officer Paul LaMarca praised her “tireless advocacy for families – especially our most vulnerable families and students – for many years.
“D’Lisa approaches her work with humility and compassion for students, families and her co-workers,” said Dr. LaMarca. “We rely on her positive presence to foster our positive working climate. She never shies away from a difficult conversation, and she never asks others to do what she won’t do herself. She is absolutely deserving of this high honor for her dedication and work on behalf of our students and families, and we are grateful to the Human Services Network for recognizing her many contributions to our community.”
“It's an honor to work beside so many champions for families and kids,” said Crain, who has worked for the district since 2004. “No person does this work alone and there are so many dedicated WCSD teachers, support professionals, administrators, department staff, higher education specialists and community partners who show up every day to make our school system the best it can be for the success of every child and the future health and prosperity of our community.”
Crain and her team recently spearheaded an effort to bring crucial services to Native American community members through a competitive federal grant that will secure some $3 million for direct services to Native American students in many area schools. She has been instrumental in working with UNR, Food Bank of Northern Nevada and other non-profit agencies to support family stability.
Family School Partnerships has launched a pilot program for Full-Service Community Schools which would provide extended before- and after school programming, mental health services, and enhance family engagement practices at several WCSD schools. Crain and her team have submitted a multi-year, multimillion dollar proposal to fund the project into the future.
D’Lisa Crain received her award during a presentation on Friday, January 20. Also honored at the event were Joan Hall of Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, who received the Mike O’Callaghan Humanitarian of the Year Award; High Sierra Area Health Education Center (AHEC) who received the Agency of the Year Award; Erik Schoen from Community Chest, Inc., who was honored as Administrator of the Year; Michael Dermody, founder of Children’s Cabinet, who received the Board Member of the Year Award; andKasey Docena, who received the Student Volunteer of the Year Award.
(Washoe County School District)