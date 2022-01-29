Tom Brady Retires at Age 44
MGN

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings.  5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, TomBrady” ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. 

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.